Indian GP shifted from Chennai to Patiala

The fifth and final Indian Grand Prix will not be held in Chennai, but in Patiala on August 16.

The Chennai Grand Prix was scheduled on September 1, but Athletics Federation of India (AFI) decided against it as it felt two back-to-back events in Patiala followed by the National Inter-state meet from August 27 to 30 in Lucknow will definitely give the athletes a better chance to qualify for the Doha World championships to be held between September 27 and October 6.

“We decided to organise the event in Patiala based on the request from players and coaches,” C.K. Valson, Secretary of AFI, told The Hindu here on Friday.

The events scheduled in the competition:

Men: 100m, 400m, long jump, shot put, discus, javelin, pole vault;

Women: 100m, 400m, long jump, shot put, discus, javelin.