Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi stuns world champion Magnus Carlsen

February 22, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated February 23, 2023 08:08 am IST - Chennai

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi stunned Norwegian wizard Magnus Carlsen in a Pro Chess League match for his maiden victory over the reigning world champion.

Playing for Indian Yogis, Gujrathi capitalized on a mistake committed by world number one Carlsen who missed a checkmate in three late on Tuesday.

Carlsen was playing for Canada Chessbrahs in the Pro Chess League, an online tournament for teams from all over the world. The event features 16 teams playing rapid games and has a $150,000 prize fund.

Significantly, Gujrathi won the match with black pieces as he exploited a tactical oversight from his famous opponent.

Also read | 2022 should go down in history as India’s greatest ever in chess

"Just defeated the GOAT, World champion, Magnus Carlsen!!:)," Gujrathi tweeted after beating the five-time and reigning world champion Norwegian.

The 28-year-old Gujrathi joined the likes of fellow Indian GMs R. Praggnanandhaa, D. Gukesh, and Arjun Erigaisi in beating Carlsen. The Indian trio had earlier pulled off wins over the Norwegian superstar in 2022 in various events.

