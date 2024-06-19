GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian compound women archers make final, eye hattrick of World Cup gold medals

Indian compound women’s team, who had won successive gold medals in Shanghai and Yecheon World Cups in April and May this year, eliminated hosts Turkey 234-227 in a one-sided semi-final to set up a final clash against Estonia

Published - June 19, 2024 11:44 pm IST - Antalya, Turkey

PTI

Indian compound women's trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur entered the World Cup Stage 3 final here on Wednesday to eye a hat-trick of gold medals in the global showpiece.

The world No 1 Indian compound women's team, who had won successive gold medals in Shanghai and Yecheon World Cups in April and May this year, eliminated hosts Turkey 234-227 in a one-sided semi-final to set up a final clash against Estonia.

Having qualified as top-seed, India got a bye into the quarters where they defeated El Salvador 235-227.

There was disappointment for the men's team of Priyansh, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Fuge who lost their bronze medal match to France's Nicolas Girard, Jean Philippe Boulch and Adrien Gontier by just one point (235-236).

The compound finals are slated on Saturday.

