Indian cadet archers set two world records

New high: Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur & Ridhu Varshini scored 22 points more than the previous mark in the ranking round.  

Indian compound cadet archers broke two world records in the World youth archery championships here on Tuesday.

The women's team, comprising Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Sethilkumar, gathered 2067 points to score 22 points more than the previous mark in the ranking round. India accumulated 44 points more than second-placed Turkey. The USA was third with 2027 points.

Priya and Kushal Dalal combined to collect 1401 points to push Turkey (1396) and USA (1390) to second and third spots. All three teams scored more than the previous world record of 1387.

The cadet men's team totalled 2088 to be placed third after USA (2107) and Turkey (2097).

Kushal (705) was third in the individual men's category. Sahil Chaudhary (697) and Mihir Apar (686) were ninth and 20th respectively.

In the women's individual category, Priya (696) took the No.1 position, while Parneet (689) and Ridhu (682) placed third and fourth.


