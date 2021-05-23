Indian boxers will hope to pack a punch

A star-studded Indian contingent, including six-time World champion M.C. Mary Kom and World championships medallists Lovlina Borgohain, Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan and Shiva Thapa, will look to make an impact in the Asian boxing championships starting here on Monday.

The event assumes significance as it gives the boxers a fine platform to ply their trade in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

As per the draws for the different weight categories on Sunday, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (56kg) is set to begin the proceedings for India on the opening day of the event carrying a prize money of $4,000,000.

Thapa (64kg) and Sumit Sangwan (81kg) will also begin their campaign on day one.

Defending champion Panghal (52kg), who received a bye in the first round, is among the six Indian men (also including Vikas) who will start their journey from the quarterfinals.

Another Olympics-qualified boxer Ashish Kumar (75kg) also has a first round bye.

In the women’s section, Mary (51kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Lovlina (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Monika (48kg), Saweety (81kg) and Anupama (+81kg) will begin their campaign from the semifinal stage.