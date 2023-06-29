ADVERTISEMENT

Indian boxer Sumit advances to semifinal of Elorda Cup

June 29, 2023 05:55 am | Updated 03:55 am IST - Astana (Kazakhstan)

Sumit will face Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the semifinal on June 29.

PTI

Indian boxer Sumit confirmed a bronze medal for the country with a win over Kazakhstan's Bekzat Tangatar in the 86kg category quarterfinal in the Elorda Cup here on Wednesday.

Sumit showcased his power and precision to win 5-0.

Zoram Muana displayed superior technique in the 51kg category pre-quarterfinal to overcome another Kazakhstan boxer Daryan Kulzhabayev by a split 4-1 verdict.

He will face Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the semifinal on Thursday.

In the other last-eight bouts, Shivender Kaur (50kg) lost 1-4 to Gulnar Tarapbay of Kazakhstan, Sonia Lather (57kg) went down 0-5 against home team boxer Grafeyeva Viktoriya, while Poonam (60kg) fought hard but lost by a 2-3 margin against Issayeva Shakhnaz of Kazakhstan.

Sanjay (80kg) faced a formidable opponent in Khabibullaev Turabek of Uzbekistan and lost his quarterfinal bout 0-5.

Four Indians will compete in their respective quarterfinal bouts on Thursday.

Pukharam Kishan Singh (54kg) will square off against Daulet Moldashev of Kazakhstan, while Ashish Kumar (57kg) will take on Sukthet Sarawut of Thailand. Hemant Yadav (71kg) will go head-to-head against Talgat Shaikenov of Kazakhstan.

In the women's category, Shiksha (54kg) will face Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan in her last-eight bout.

