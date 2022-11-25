Indian archers Rishabh, Sachin shine in indoor events

November 25, 2022 04:11 am | Updated 04:11 am IST - KOLKATA

Compound archer Rishabh Yadav and recurve archer Sachin Gupta have given fine performances in recently held international indoor events.

Rishabh won the men’s individual gold medal at the J.V.D. Open, a Kings of Archery Series event, in Eindhoven, Netherlands. He defeated Dutch superstar and World No. 1 Mike Schloesser 180-179 in the final round to become the first Indian archer to secure a gold medal in an elite international indoor event.

Rishabh lost to Schloesser 149-146 in the quarterfinals of the G.T. Open, at Stressen, Luxembourg.

Sachin claimed men’s individual silver medals in the J.V.D. Open and the G.T. Open.

Sachin was beaten by Steve Wiljer of the Netherlands 180-179 in the final round of the J.V.D. Open.

He lost to Frenchman Florent Mulot 6-0 (30-28, 29-28, 30-29) in the final of the G.T. Open.

The Indian archers’ performances assume significance as World Archery (WA) has issued a new ruling, making it mandatory for the archers to participate in at least two Indoor World Archery Series events in order to obtain world rankings.

WA has also proposed the inclusion of indoor compound events in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.