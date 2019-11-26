Indian archers clinch three bronze medals

Led by Atanu Das, Indian archers bagged three bronze medals on Tuesday in the ongoing Asian Championships here.

The Indians are competing as neutral athletes under the World Archery flag due to the suspension of the national federation AAI.

Atanu clinched the men’s recurve individual bronze defeating Jin Hayek Oh of Korea 6-5 in the shoot-off.

Atanu, who had also won a bronze in the recurve mixed team competition with Deepika Kumari on Monday, later completed a hat-trick of bronze medals in the men’s recurve team event as well.

He teamed up with Tarundeep Rai and Jayanta Talukdar to beat China 6-2 in the bronze medal tie.

Later, the Indian recurve women’s team of Deepika, Laishram Bombayla Devi and Ankita Bhakat defeated Japan 5-1 to clinch bronze.

Indians also stormed into the finals of three compound events, scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

Top seeds Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Mohan Bharadwaj prevailed over Iran 229-221 to set up a gold medal clash against second seed Korea in the compound men’s team event.

V. Jyothi Surekha, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar beat Iran 227-221 to storm into the compound women’s team final, where they will be up against top seed Korea.