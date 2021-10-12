India women shuttlers qualify for quarterfinals of Uber cup

Lose opening rubber, but rallies to down Scotland

India defeated Scotland 4-1 to make the Uber Cup qurterfinals here on Tuesday.

India is now second in Group B with two wins from as many matches, after the 3-2 win over Spain on Sunday.

Taking the court first, Malvika Bansod lost to Kirsty Gilmour 13-21, 9-21 before Aditi Bhatt got the better of Rachel Sugden 21-14, 21-8.

Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna Panda then beat Julie MacPherson and Ciara Torrance 21-11, 21-8 to hand India a 2-1 lead. Tasnim Mir sealed the tie for India defeating Lauren Middleton 21-15, 21-6.

In the reverse doubles, the young Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fought hard before getting the better of Gilmour and Eleanor O’Donnell 21-8, 19-21, 21-10 in an exciting clash that lasted 55 minutes.

India will take on a strong Thailand on Wednesday.

India has twice (2014, New Delhi and 2016, Kunshan) reached the semifinals.

The results: India bt Scotland 4-1 [Malvika Bansod lost to Kirsty Gilmour 13-21, 9-21; Aditi Bhatt bt Rachel Sugden 21-14, 21-8; Tanisha Crasto & Rutaparna Panda bt Julie MacPherson & Ciara Torrance 21-11, 21-8; Tasnim Mir bt Lauren Middleton 21-15, 21-6; Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand bt Kirsty Gilmour & Eleanor O’Donnell 21-8, 19-21, 21-10].