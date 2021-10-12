Other Sports

India women shuttlers qualify for quarterfinals of Uber cup

Tanisha and Rutaparna.  

India defeated Scotland 4-1 to make the Uber Cup qurterfinals here on Tuesday.

India is now second in Group B with two wins from as many matches, after the 3-2 win over Spain on Sunday.

Taking the court first, Malvika Bansod lost to Kirsty Gilmour 13-21, 9-21 before Aditi Bhatt got the better of Rachel Sugden 21-14, 21-8.

Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna Panda then beat Julie MacPherson and Ciara Torrance 21-11, 21-8 to hand India a 2-1 lead. Tasnim Mir sealed the tie for India defeating Lauren Middleton 21-15, 21-6.

In the reverse doubles, the young Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fought hard before getting the better of Gilmour and Eleanor O’Donnell 21-8, 19-21, 21-10 in an exciting clash that lasted 55 minutes.

India will take on a strong Thailand on Wednesday.

India has twice (2014, New Delhi and 2016, Kunshan) reached the semifinals.

The results: India bt Scotland 4-1 [Malvika Bansod lost to Kirsty Gilmour 13-21, 9-21; Aditi Bhatt bt Rachel Sugden 21-14, 21-8; Tanisha Crasto & Rutaparna Panda bt Julie MacPherson & Ciara Torrance 21-11, 21-8; Tasnim Mir bt Lauren Middleton 21-15, 21-6; Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand bt Kirsty Gilmour & Eleanor O’Donnell 21-8, 19-21, 21-10].


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2021 11:30:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/india-women-shuttlers-qualify-for-quarterfinals-of-uber-cup/article36973165.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY