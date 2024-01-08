ADVERTISEMENT

India win gold in men’s 10m air pistol team at Asian Olympic Qualifiers

January 08, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - Jakarta

The Indian team of Varun Tomar, Arjun Singh Cheema and Ujjawal Malik won gold; Iran and Korea claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively

PTI

India’s Varun Tomar in action at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta on January 8. Photo: X/@OfficialNRAI

Indian shooters secured a gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol team event to make a bright start to their campaign at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta on January 8.

The Indian team of Varun Tomar (586), Arjun Singh Cheema (579) and Ujjawal Malik (575) produced a total of 1740 to finish at the top, while Iran and Korea claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Varun and Arjun have also made it to the individual finals.

A total of 16 quota places for the Paris Olympics are available at the continental showpiece. The 10m air pistol events for men and women have four quotas on offer with a maximum of three for the Indian shooters.

Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan and Surbhi Rao then shoulder Indian hopes in the women's 10m air pistol, where India have still to win a Paris quota.

As many as 385 athletes from 26 countries will take aim at the Senayan Shooting Range in Jakarta for 256 medals (84 gold, 84 silver and 88 bronze medals), besides the Paris quotas.

India have already won 13 Olympic quota places in shooting across rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines. While all quota places in rifle have been secured, a total of three quotas have been won in pistol.

