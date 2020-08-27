India to meet Armenia

India will take on Armenia in the quarterfinals of the online Chess Olympiad on Friday.

Armenia defeated Greece in the playoff, winning both matches.

Ukraine’s stunning victory over China, the second seed, was the biggest news of the day. After the teams were tied 1-1, Kirill Shevchenko won the Armageddon (tie-breaker) game for Ukraine against Liu Yan.

Ukraine meets United States in the last eight while Russia plays Hungary, which beat Germany. Azerbaijan will face the winner of the match between Bulgaria and Poland.