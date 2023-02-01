India to host Club Volleyball World Championship for two years

February 01, 2023 04:09 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Volleyball World and the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) have announced India as the host for the men’s Club World Championship for two years.

The champions of the RuPay Prime Volleyball league will compete in the Club World Championship in 2023 and 2024 against some of the top teams from countries like Italy, Brazil and Iran.

The Club World Championship is scheduled from December 6 to 10 this year, and the host city would be announced later in the season.

“The FIVB is delighted to bring the best of men’s club volleyball to India for the first time ever. Fans in India and around the world can be assured of thrilling volleyball action and incredible athlete performances”, said the FIVB president, Dr. Ary S Graca, in a statement

The CEO of Volleyball World, Finn Taylor said, “we are thrilled to have the Club World Championship being held for the first time in the subcontinent”.

“Our mission is to help the Indian volleyball team qualify for the 2028 Olympics. The global event to be held for two years in India will provide the perfect platform and exposure for our players”, said Tuhin Mishra, the Managing Director of Baseline Ventures that promotes the volleyball league in the country.

The volleyball league this season would be held from February 4 to March 5. The league will be staged in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi, featuring 31 games in all. Sony Sports Network will telecast the matches.

