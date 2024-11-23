ADVERTISEMENT

India strikes it rich in Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition with 25 medals

Published - November 23, 2024 09:17 pm IST - New Delhi:

Sports Bureau

India finished the first-ever Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition with 25 medals on Saturday. While the Indian bowling contingent won 14 medals including four gold, six silver and four bronze, the bocce team got 11 medals, including one gold, four silver and six bronze.

The quartet of Shraddha Patel, Neha Singh, Shimran Pujara and Susri Sangeeta Nayak clinched gold in team bowling before Sharaddha combined with Shimran to win in the doubles.

Neha beat Sharddha in the Division 3 singles while Susri and Shimran won bronze in Division 1 and 2 respectively. Among the men, Prakash Vaghela won the Division 6 singles beating Ibhanan Sahu.

India’s only gold in bocce came in the Women’s Doubles (Age 22-29) category with G. Subashini and Priyanka defeating the Australian pair of Andreas Dundes Catherine and Tegan O’Keeffe in the final.

The Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition, the first global event to be held in India, focused on older athletes with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities aged 22 or above.

More than 100 athletes from 12 countries participated in the competition.

