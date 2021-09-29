India stops France, meets Kazakhstan in chess championship quarterfinals

SITGES (Spain)

29 September 2021 22:29 IST

India scored an expected 3-1 victory over lowly-ranked France to finish second in Group A at the conclusion of the league phase of the FIDE World women’s team chess championship here on Wednesday.

Bhakti Kulkarni and Mary Ann Gomes won the lower boards while D. Harika and Tania Sachdev drew on the top two boards.

In Thursday’s two-set quarterfinals, India will take on Kazakhstan, which finished third in Group B.

The results:

Fifth round: Group A: India bt France 3-1 (D. Harika drew with Marie Sebag; Tania Sachdev drew with Andreea Navrotescu; Bhakti Kulkarni bt Natacha Benmesbah; Mary Ann Gomes bt Silvia Alexieva); Armenia lost to Russia 1-3; Azerbaijan bt Spain 3.5-0.5. Group B: Georgia bt FIDE Americas 3-1; Germany lost to Ukraine 0.5-3.5; Kazakhstan bt Poland 3.5-0.5.

Fourth round: Group A: Russia bt India 3-1 (Aleksandra Goryachkina drew with Harika; Alexandra Kosteniuk bt R. Vaishali; Kateryna Lagno bt Tania Sachdev; Polina Shuvalova drew with Mary Ann Gomes); France lost to Azerbaijan 0.5-3.5; Spain lost to Armenia 0.5-3.5. Group B: Poland drew with Georgia 2-2; Ukraine bt Kazakhstan 2.5-1.5; FIDE Americas drew with Germany 2-2.

Thursday’s Quarterfinal line-up: India-Kazakhstan; Russia-FIDE Americas; Georgia-Azerbaijan; Ukraine-Armenia.