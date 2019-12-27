India stands a good chance, says Kamlesh Mehta

Kamlesh Mehta, an eight-time National table tennis champion and Managing Director of Eleven Sports Private Limited (of Ultimate Table Tennis League), met the Indian men’s team at the Hall of TT, Nehru Stadium here on Friday and wished them the best for the World Team Olympic Qualification tournament in Gondomar (Portugal) from January 22 to 26.

“I think we have a bright chance of qualifying for the Olympics. The team looks good with experienced players like Sharath, A. Amalraj, Harmeet Desai and G. Sathiyan,” Kamlesh said. “They are working as a unit and there are no ego clashes.”

Big support

Sharath Kamal said Kamlesh had always been a big support to the Indian team. In fact, UTT has been sponsoring the Hall of TT for the last two years.

The team will train at Dusseldorf for a week from January 13 before heading to Gondomar.

“The entire German team is likely to be there at the National Training Centre. Accommodation and other facilities are very good,” said Sharath.

In all probability, in the absence of a foreign coach, Soumaydeep Roy will be the Indian coach in Germany, added Sharath.

While Amalraj and Harmeet have joined the camp in Chennai, Sathiyan is expected to arrive on December 31.