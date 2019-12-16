India Squash Tour from today

The HCL-SRFI India Squash Tour will be held from December 17-21 at the Willingdon Sports Club, one among nine tournaments across different cities. The men’s field will be led by world number 46 Karim Ali Fathi of Egypt, India number two Mahesh Mangaonkar and number six Aditya Jagtap.

The women’s field will be headed by world number 41 Rachel Arnold (Malaysia), followed by Lucy Turmel, Anna Kimberley (England). Indians Sunayna Kuruvilla (fourth seed) and Tanvi Khanna (seventh) also feature in the top eight. Players confirmed are top Indian and internationals from 10 countries, including Spain, Italy, Japan, Malaysia and Scotland.

As part of the HCL Squash Podium program, the company hosted a high performance camp in June, involving intensive training under British coach Chris Ryder, to 32 juniors selected to represent India at the Asian and World Championships.

Supported by the federation, another high performance camp, referee clinics and training camps for coaches will be held.