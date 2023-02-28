India shocks England to win Women’s Snooker World Cup

February 28, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - BANGKOK

India ‘A’ defeated England ‘A’ 4-3 (56-26, 67 (51)-27, 41-61, 27-52, 68 (34)-11, 55-64, 78-39) in the final of the Women’s Snooker World Cup in Bangkok on February 27.

Represented by Amee Kamani and Anupama Ramachandran — both unranked on the tour — India ‘A’ exhibited skill and determination to overcome established players on the tour — the 12-time world champion Reanne Evans and current world number four Rebecca Kenna — to lift the title.

“It feels amazing because I started playing snooker back in 2011 and this is my first world title,” said Kamani. “It feels like magic and all the hard work that I have done has paid off today and this is just the start. I just want to keep winning every world title, that is what I look up to, but for now, I am super happy and proud because I have made my nation India proud” said Kamani to womenssnooker.com.

Anupama said, “I am really happy because this has been my first tournament with World Women’s Snooker and the first couple of days I was finding it really hard to adjust to the tables, it was like a completely new environment for me but I just wanted to enjoy what I was doing on the table and not thinking too much about whether I win or lose. I was going shot by shot and that really helped. I have no words!”