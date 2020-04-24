India seeded fifth in Nations Cup chess

India’s strongest-possible squad is seeded fifth out of six teams in the inaugural $180,000 Online Nations Cup chess tournament to be played from May 5 to 10.

Interestingly, the FIDE announced Russia’s Vladimir Kramnik as India’s advisor. Two days ago, Kramnik had declined the offer to be the “captain” of the Indian team.

China, winner of both men and women gold medals in the last Chess Olympiad, heads the seeding with the average rating of its players being 2717. Europe (2687), Russia (2662), USA (2641), India (2605) and the “Rest of the World” (2597), follow in that order.

Following a double round-robin league, the top two teams will play the final on May 10, in this competition played on rapid time-format.

The squads: India: Viswanathan Anand, Vidit Gujrathi, P. Harikrishna, K. Humpy; Reserves: B. Adhiban, D. Harika. Advisor: Vladimir Kramnik.

China: Ding Liren, Wang Hao, Wei Yi, Hou Yifan; Reserves: Yu Yangyi and Ju Wenjun. Captain: Ye Jiangchuan.

Europe: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Levon Aronian, Anish Giri, Anna Muzychuk. Reserves: Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Nana Dzagnidze. Captain: Garry Kasparov.

Russia: Ian Nepomniachtchi, Vladislav Artemiev, Sergey Karjakin, Aleksandra Goryachkina; Reserves: Dmitry Andreikin and Olga Girya. Captain: Alexander Motylev.

USA: Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, Wesley So, Irina Krush; Reserves: Leinier Dominguez Perez and Anna Zatonskih. Captain: John Donaldson.

Rest of the World: Teimour Radjabov, Alireza Firouzja, Bassem Amin, Mariya Muzychuk; Reserves: Jorge Cori and Dinara Saduakassova. Captain: Arkady Dvorkovich.