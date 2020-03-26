India paddler stuck in Spain after lockdown

India No. 14 and Railways table tennis player Takeme Sarkar is stranded in Spain because of the lockdown in Europe owing to the novel coronavirus.

Takeme had gone to Spain to train and play a few matches for Hotel Museo Patria Chica, a club which takes part in the Spanish league.

“I came here on February 25 and my club had arranged for the return tickets on March 24. My flight got cancelled because of the lockdown and now I can return only on May 11,” said Takeme from Priego de Cordoba in Spain. “The club is taking great care of me. I am in constant touch with my family and coaches Amit Dam and Tapan Chandra, who have been giving me the courage to endure this difficult situation.”

Fake news

A few days ago, India No. 22 Raj Mondal landed in trouble after returning from Spain, where he had been playing in the league. Some social media posts claimed he had tested positive for coronavirus and had been taken away by the police.

Mondal, who put himself in self-quarantine, said he had to approach the police authorities to stop the fake news from spreading.

“I want you to know I am safe under home quarantine and I don’t have any symptoms of the virus. He also mentioned that some people are “trying to create panic” by spreading false news about him.