India opens campaign with win from Sparsh Kumar at Asian Elite Boxing Championships

Sparsh will face Olympic bronze medallist and reigning world champion Saken Bibossinov in the pre-quarterfinal on Wednesday

PTI Amman (Jordan)
November 01, 2022 22:58 IST

India’s Sparsh Kumar during the Asian Boxing Championships 2022, in Amman, Jordan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sparsh Kumar kickstarted India's campaign on a rousing note in the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships, registering a dominating win in the men's 51kg here on Tuesday.

Sparsh (51kg) was up against Kyrgyzstan's Diushebaev Nurzhigit in the round of the 32 bout, and the Punjab boxer displayed sharp foot movement and precise punches to notch a comfortable 5-0 win.

The southpaw dictated the pace of the bout from the beginning and didn't allow his opponent to settle down.

Sparsh will face Olympic bronze medallist and reigning world champion Saken Bibossinov in the pre-quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Later on Tuesday, Lakshya Chahar (80kg) will begin his campaign against Tajikistan's Shabbos Negmatulloev in the pre-quarterfinal bout.

Five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) as well as seven other Indian male pugilists —Ananta (54kg), Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Lakshya (80kg) and Kapil (86kg)—will begin their campaign in the pre-quarter finals.

Govind Sahani (48kg), Sumit (75kg), Naveen (92kg) and Narender (92+kg) will be starting off from quarter-finals after receiving first round byes.

Among the women pugilists, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will start her campaign against 2016 world champion Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan in the quarter-final on Saturday.

Lovlina, who has changed her weight category from 69kg, will be playing her first international tournament in the 75kg weight category here.

2018 world championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur (60kg), who is making a comeback, will be up against Asian Games gold medallist and two-time Asian gold medallist Yeonji Oh of Korea in the quarter-final on Sunday.

Among the other women boxers, Monika (48kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg) and Savita (50kg) will kick off their campaign in the quarter-final stage.

Saweety (81kg) and Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) will be starting in the semi-finals.

Hussamuddin (57kg) will also be in action on Wednesday.

The tournament is witnessing participation of 267 boxers from 27 countries.

In the previous edition of the tournament, held in Dubai last year, the Indian contingent had won 16 medals and ensured the country's best-ever performance.

