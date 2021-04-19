India Open badminton postponed

NEW DELHI

19 April 2021 21:50 IST

The alarming increase in the COVID-19 cases in the Capital has forced the postponement of the India Open badminton tournament, due to be held here from May 11 to 16.

Earlier this month, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed the event, complete with the seedings. However, on Monday, it announced the decision of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) to postpone the tournament a few hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown of the Capital.

