Other Sports

India loses to Malaysia

Doubles specialist Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s absence proved crucial as Indian men suffered a 4-1 loss to a young Malaysian side in its second group B match of the Badminton Asia Team Championships here on Thursday.

India finished second in the group and will now take on Thailand in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The result: Malaysia 4 bt India 1 (Lee Zii Jia bt B. Sai Praneeth 21-18, 21-15; Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik bt M.R. Arjun & Chirag Shetty 21-18, 21-15; Cheam June Wei lost to K. Srikanth 14-21, 21-16, 21-19; Ong Yew Sin & Teo Ee Yi bt Dhruv Kapila & Lakshya Sen 21-14, 21-14; Leong Jun Hao bt H.S. Prannoy 21-10, 21-15).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 11:18:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/india-loses-to-malaysia/article30813649.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY