India loses to Malaysia

Doubles specialist Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s absence proved crucial as Indian men suffered a 4-1 loss to a young Malaysian side in its second group B match of the Badminton Asia Team Championships here on Thursday.
India finished second in the group and will now take on Thailand in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The result: Malaysia 4 bt India 1 (Lee Zii Jia bt B. Sai Praneeth 21-18, 21-15; Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik bt M.R. Arjun & Chirag Shetty 21-18, 21-15; Cheam June Wei lost to K. Srikanth 14-21, 21-16, 21-19; Ong Yew Sin & Teo Ee Yi bt Dhruv Kapila & Lakshya Sen 21-14, 21-14; Leong Jun Hao bt H.S. Prannoy 21-10, 21-15).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.