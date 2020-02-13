India loses to Malaysia

Doubles specialist Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s absence proved crucial as Indian men suffered a 4-1 loss to a young Malaysian side in its second group B match of the Badminton Asia Team Championships here on Thursday.

India finished second in the group and will now take on Thailand in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The result: Malaysia 4 bt India 1 (Lee Zii Jia bt B. Sai Praneeth 21-18, 21-15; Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik bt M.R. Arjun & Chirag Shetty 21-18, 21-15; Cheam June Wei lost to K. Srikanth 14-21, 21-16, 21-19; Ong Yew Sin & Teo Ee Yi bt Dhruv Kapila & Lakshya Sen 21-14, 21-14; Leong Jun Hao bt H.S. Prannoy 21-10, 21-15).