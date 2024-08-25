India is primed to be a top country in table tennis, says coach Massimo Costantini

Italy’s Massimo Costantini speaks with a lot of heart, compassion and warmth. The head coach of the Indian men’s and women’s table tennis teams at the Paris Olympics is also somebody who knows his onions, having travelled and mentored Nationals teams such as Italy, USA and UAE.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with The Hindu on the sidelines of Ultimate Table Tennis League here on Saturday, Max – as he is popularly called – said that Indian TT deserved to be in the world’s top-4.

“We have to create the conditions to be a leading county within the next few years. India deserves to be in the top 4. It has the population, a supportive system and Government, an efficient Table Tennis Federation of India, good players, coaches and lots of academies. It is a great microcosm that we have and we should build on it to make India one of the top countries. We need to develop coaches and a different system.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Max, star paddler Sharath Kamal, who announced that Paris would be his last Olympics, is an institution for Indian TT. “His wisdom and experience are our legacy. I was with him as the National coach in the 2010 Commonwealth Games and the 2018 Asian Games when he won medals for the country. I would like to thank him for his contributions to the Indian team. I learnt a lot from him,” Costantini said.

On UTT, Max said he could see players changing while playing in the league. “Everything which helps Indian TT is good. UTT is a great platform. The atmosphere, the level of the players and the team, the level of coaches and international players is great.

“To play under a certain kind of pressure is certainly helpful. I can see the players are changing. When they get to the table, I see a different attitude and ambition.”

New philosophy

In his nearly three-decade-long coaching career, Max said his philosophies have evolved to put the player at the centre of things. “Earlier, I used to think the coach was the key person. Now, for me, the player is the key. Many coaches have this attitude of saying ‘I make things happen’. Yes, it is true. In the end, it’s the players who are the performers. I try to develop myself to identify more potential from the players and find additional ways for them to win points. The rest comes with discussion.”

Costantini certainly knows his way to get to the heart of his players and the key to give their best.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.