India Green, Russia share lead

India Green and Russia shared the lead at the end of the third round of the World Youth Chess Olympiad at Karnavati Club. With six rounds remaining, they have six points each, one more than Iran and Uzbekistan, who are in the second position.

The results (third round):

Armenia lost to India Green 1.5-2.5 (Aram Hakobyan bt Aryan Chopra; Shant Sargsyan drew with R. Praggnanandhaa; David Mirzoyan lost to Nihal Sarin; Mamikon Gharibyan lost to P. Iniyan).

Iran drew with Uzbekistan 2-2 (Amin Tabatabaei lost to Nodirbek Yakubboev; Alireza Firouzja bt Shamsiddin Vokhidov; Aryan Gholam bt Saidakbar Saydaliev; Mahdi Gholami lost to Daler Vokhidov).

Mongolia lost to Russia 0.5-3.5 (Dambasuren Batsuren lost to Semen Lomasov; Sugar Ganerdene drew with Artur Gaifulli; Ganzorig Amartuvshin lost to Timur Fakhrutdiniov; Sumiya Chinguun lost to Alexandra Obolentseva).

India Red bt India Blue 2.5-1.5 (Rajdeep Sarkar drew with Rahul Srivatshav; S. Jayakumar drew with Rakesh Kumar Jena; Arjun Erigaisi drew with Aronyak Ghosh; Mitrabha Guha bt Vantika Agrawal).