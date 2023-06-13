India gets off a rousing start by blanking Hong Kong

June 13, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI:

After being muted, the applause and cheers at the Express Avenue Mall grew louder once India took on Hong Kong in the last tie of the evening at the Squash World Cup on Tuesday.

The host, seeded two, turned on the heat, much to the excitement of passers-by and spectators alike, when it mattered as it took apart its opponent 4-0 in its first match in Group-B. It was a day when all the top teams including top-seeded Egypt, third seed Japan, and Malaysia, seeded fourth, won their ties with ease.

Abhay Singh, ranked 72 and owner of seven PSA titles, was up against 23-year-old Chung Yat Long, who is yet to bag a single title. After being routed in the first two games, Chung showed resolve in the third by pushing the Indian to the corners. Tied 6-6, Abhay sealed it with a huge forehand.

Joshna Chinappa put it across Fung Heylie in three straight games in the second tie before Saurav Ghosal, who provided a few jitters when he lost the first game to Andes Ling, roared back to win the remaining three. Tanvi Khanna eked out a tough five-game win over Toby Tse in the fourth and final match to help India get off to a winning start.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results: India bt Hong Kong 4-0 (Abhay Singh bt Chung Yat Long 7-2, 7-3, 7-6; Joshna Chinappa bt Fung Heylie 7-1, 7-5,7-2; Saurav Ghosal bt Andes Ling 5-7, 7-2, 7-5, 7-1; Tanvi Khanna vs Toby Tse 5-7, 6-7, 7-1, 7-4, 7-3).

Japan bt South Africa 3-1 (Tomotaka Endo bt Jean-Pierre Brits 7-4, 1-7, 2-7, 7-3, 7-5; Satomi Watanabe bt Lizelle Muller 7-2, 7-1, 7-2; Ryunosuke Tsukue bt Dewald Van Niekerk 4-7, 7-5, 7-5, 7-3; Akari Midorikawa lost to Hayley Ward 7-5, 5-7, 1-7, 2-7).

Egypt bt Australia 4-0 (Karim El Hammamy bt Nicholas Calvert 5-7, 7-3, 7-0, 7-3; Fayrouz Abouelkheir bt Jessica Turnbull 5-7, 7-4, 7-4, 7-4; Aly Abou El Einen bt Joseph White 7-1, 7-6, 7-2; Kenzy Ayman bt Alex Haydon 7-5, 7-3, 7-4).

Malaysia bt Colombia 3-1 (Ong Sai Hung bt Alfonso Marroquin 7-2, 7-3, 7-4; Aira Azman bt Laura Tovar 5-7, 7-0, 7-3, 7-1; Darren Pragasam bt Juan Felipe Tovar Perez 7-2, 7-2, 7-2; Xin Ying Yee lost to Catalina Pelaez 6-7, 6-7, 7-2, 5-7).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.