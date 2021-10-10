India clinches three more gold medals

On target: Anish, Vijayveer and Adarsh triumphed in the 25m rapid fire pistol event.

LIMA

10 October 2021 05:20 IST

Sweeps the honours in double trap competitions

The team of Adarsh Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu, and Anish Bhanwala won the 25-metre rapid fire pistol team gold, beating Germany 10-2, in the junior World Championships here. With only four teams in the race, India was dominant in the two stages of qualification.

Losing out

Ayushi Podder and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar were strong in the two stages of qualification in the mixed team 50-metre rifle 3-position event, but lost the gold to Germany 17-31.

India swept the medals in both the double trap events as the competition had only seven Indians in all. The ISSF categorised it as a Grand Prix, but put the medals in the overall table to boost India’s collection to 13 gold, 11 silver and six bronze. USA stayed in the second spot with six gold, eight silver and six bronze.

Advertising

Advertising

The results: Men: 25m rapid fire pistol team: 1. India (Adarsh Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish Bhanwala) 10 (556) 866, 2. Germany 2 (549) 846, 3. Thailand 9 (532) 803.

Double trap: 1. Vinay Pratap Singh 120, 2. Sehajpreet Singh 114, 3. Mayank Shokeen 111.

Women: Double trap: 1. Manvi Soni 105, 2. Yeshaya Hafiz Contractor 90, 3. Hitasha 76.

Mixed team 50m rifle 3-position: 1. Germany 31 (586) 875, 2. India (Ayushi Podder, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar) 17 (590) 880, 3. Czech Republic 33 (586) 873.