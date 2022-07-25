India can repeat Thomas Cup show at CWG: Satwik

‘The preparations have been really good and the mood is upbeat’

India’s top men’s doubles shuttler R. Satwiksairaj believes the national team can pull off a repeat of its Thomas Cup (historic title-triumph) performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

“Now, we know the art of winning team events much better. The Thomas Cup win was proof of that. The preparations have been really good and the mood is upbeat,” Satwik told The Hindu after a last training session at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here.

“We (he and partner Chirag Shetty) want to change the colour of the medal in men’s doubles (silver last time),” he said.

Marked improvement

“Honestly, Chirag is a totally different player. Earlier, mostly, I used to control the game. Now, he has gone to the next level with great consistency and quality,” Satwik said.

“We are all excited and keen to defend the team title (mixed team event). We have the quality and depth in the team which can take on the best,” Satwik said.

“Yes, there were some innovations to ensure that we are mentally and physically fit for the challenge ahead. Credit goes to Mathias Boe (doubles coach) for his smart planning which ensured the training sessions were short and had quality,” said Satwik, who with Chirag Shetty is ranked World No. 8.

World-class players

“I believe this Indian team is a force to reckon with and every one is a world-class player and importantly all of them have been in good form in the recent past,” he said.

“Definitely, I am eager to meet some of the greatest athletes who assemble at the Games. It is such an inspiration to mingle with such athletes. And, my elder brother’s family from the US will be there to cheer us on,” he signed off.