India blanks Netherlands

Straight off the mark: K. Srikanth gave India a winning start.   | Photo Credit: LEHTIKUVA

The Indian men’s badminton team blanked lower-ranked Netherlands 5-0 in its opening Group C tie to make a winning start at the Thomas Cup Final here on Sunday.

Taking the court first, K. Srikanth beat Joran Kweekel 21-12, 21-14 before Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sailed past Ruben Jille and Ties van der Lecq 21-19, 21-12.

World championship bronze-medallist B. Sai Praneeth then demolished Robin Mesman 21-4, 21-12 in just 27 minutes to give India an unassailable 3-0 lead.

M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila next defeated Andy Buijk and Brian Wassink 21-12, 21-13 before Sameer Verma made the clean sweep, beating Gijs Duijs 21-6, 21-11.

India will next play another weak opponent in Tahiti in the Thomas Cup on Tuesday, while in the Uber Cup India will be up against Scotland in Group B.


Comments
