Other Sports

India blank Netherlands 5-0 in Thomas Cup

Srikanth Kidambi of India. File   | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian men's badminton team blanked lower-ranked Netherlands 5-0 in its opening Group C tie to make a winning start at the Thomas Cup Final.

Taking the court first, Kidambi Srikanth beat Joran Kweekel 21-12 21-14 in a men's singles clash on October 10 before the doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sailed past the Dutch pair of Ruben Jille and Ties van der Lecq 21-19 21-12 to hand India a 2-0 advantage.

World championship bronze-medallist B. Sai Praneeth then demolished Robin Mesman 21-4 21-12 in just 27 minutes in the second singles match to give India an unassailable 3-0 lead.

M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila next defeated Andy Buijk and Brian Wassink 21-12 21-13 in the second doubles tie before Sameer Verma made the clean sweep, beating Gijs Duijs 21-6 21-11 in the third and final singles match.

Earlier on October 10, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal was forced to retire midway through her opening match but India's young women's team produced a clinical display to notch up a fine 3-2 win over Spain in the Uber Cup Final.

India's men's team will next play another weak opponent in Tahiti in the Thomas Cup on October 12, while the country's women shuttlers will be up against Scotland in Group B.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2021 12:24:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/india-blank-netherlands-5-0-in-thomas-cup/article36937748.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY