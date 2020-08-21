India begins brightly

India got off to a splendid start at the online Chess Olympiad on Friday, winning all its three matches. The seventh seed finished the opening day on top of Pool A with six points.
India had opened its campaign with a crushing 6-0 victory over the lowly Zimbabwe. It won all its six games, despite deciding to test the bench; skipper Vidit Gujrathi was the only main player to take the field.
India’s second-round opponent Vietnam was not to be taken lightly, so except for Viswanathan Anand, the big stars played. It won four of its matches, lost one and drew two for a 4-2 scoreline.
Abdusattarov holds Anand
The third round saw Anand playing his first game, but was held by Uzbekistan’s Nodiberk Abdusattarov. The five-time World champion should have won in the rook-ending, with a passed pawn up. He, however, erred on the 57th move and was forced to split the point after another 19 moves.
All the other five players posted victories, though, to make it 5.5-0.5.
Second seed China is also on six points, but is second in the group — India’s tie-break score is superior — with another six rounds remaining in the preliminary league.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath