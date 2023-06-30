ADVERTISEMENT

India beat Iran to defend men's Asian Kabaddi Championships title

June 30, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Busan (Korea)

India were leading 23-11 at half time.

PTI

Indian players pose for a group photo after winning the Asian Kabaddi Championship for the eighth time, in Busan, South Korea, on June 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian men's kabaddi team beat Iran 42-32 in a high-voltage final to defend its Asian Championships title, here on Friday.

It was India's eighth title in the continental championships.

Iran started aggressively, but the Indians were up to their tasks. Captain Pawan Sehrawat helped India inflict the first All-Out with two touch points and gave his side a 10-4 lead.

India kept building pressure on the Iranians and produced another All-Out. India were leading 23-11 at half time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh tried to lead his side make a comeback but they ended up conceding another All-Out to trail 14-33. India maintained their stranglehold and sealed the issue.

"With the score of 42-32 in the final match against Iran, Team India retains the Asian Kabaddi Championship Title! Kudos to the entire team. Well played boys," the Sports Authority of India tweeted.

India had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan in the final in the last edition held in Iran in 2017.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

kabaddi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US