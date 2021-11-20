India bags two silvers at Asian archery championships

Dhaka

Mixed team’s bronze rounds off the tally

Indian recurve archers picked up three more medals at the Asian archery championships here on Friday.

The Indian men and women’s teams lost to top-seeded Korea to take silver medals, while the mixed team got the better of Uzbekistan to gather a bronze on the final day of the championships.

Pravin Jadhav, Kapil and Parth Salunkhe went down to Korea 6-2 (57-52, 55-53, 54-56, 57-55) in the men’s team final. The Indians fought back to close the gap to 4-2 in the third set, but the Koreans, comprising Woo Tack Han, Pil-Joong Kim and Seungyun Lee, produced another brilliant set to win the contest.

India — Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi and Medhu Vedwan — lost to Korea 6-0 (57-52, 59-49, 60-56) in a lopsided women’s team final. The Indian women were inconsistent as each of them shot a 7 and an 8.

The duo of Ankita and Kapil gave India a bronze medal in the mixed team event. They defeated the Uzbek pair of Ziyodakhon Abdusattorova and Amirkhan Sadikov 6-0 (35-32, 37-32, 36-35).

Overall, the Indian contingent collected one gold, four silver and two bronze medals.