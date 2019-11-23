ICF Cup in Pune

Pune’s PYC Gymkhana Club will host the eighth ICF Cup carrom championship from December 2 to 6.
This will be the second time for the International Carrom Federation (ICF) Cup to be hosted in India, after Delhi in 2011. The tournament was earlier played in United Kingdom, France, Sri Lanka and Malaysia.
In a release issued here on Saturday, the secretary-general of All India Carrom Federation, Bharti Narayan, said players from 16 countries are scheduled to compete in the tournament, which would have three events, Swiss league team event, apart from individual championships for men and women.
Indian teams:
Men: Prashant More, Irshad Ahmed Ansari, Zaheer Pasha, Rajesh Dhanji Gohil.
Women: Rashmi Kumari, Aisha Sajid, S. Appoorwa, K. Nagajothi.
Coach and Manager: Maria Irudayam; Women’s manager: Anupama Kedar.
