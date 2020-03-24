Ian Nepomniachtchi stays ahead

Ian Nepomniachtchi scored his second win in as many days to consolidate his lead at the Candidates chess tournament.

The Russian defeated second seed Ding Liren of China in the sixth round and took his tally to 4.5 points.

He is now one point ahead of the second-placed Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of China.

Top seed Fabiano Caruana of the United States is third with 3.5 points.

Eight rounds remain in this double round-robin tourney featuring eight players. The winner will play the World No.1, Magnus Carlsen of Norway for the World title later in the year.

Caruana, who was held to a draw by a fighting Alexander Grischuk of Russia, and the others will have to play a lot better if they want to stop Nepomniachtchi from earning the privilege to take on Carlsen.

The fourth-seeded Russian, who had the advantage of playing with white pieces for the second day in a row, opted for Ruy Lopez and romped home in 40 moves.

Liren’s chance for half-a-point came as late the 33rd move, but he missed it. It wouldn’t have been easy to find it on the board, though.

The results (sixth round): Alexander Grischuk (Rus) 3 drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA) 3; Kirill Alekseenko (Rus) 2 lost to Anish Giri (Ned) 3; Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) 4.5 bt Ding Liren (Chn) 2; Wang Hao (Chn) 3 drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) 3.5.