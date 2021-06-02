Other Sports

‘I will miss you at the Olympics’

Showing concern: P.V. Sindhu, with Carolina Marin after the 2016 Rio final, has wished the Spaniard well.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Star Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu on Wednesday wished Spain’s Carolina Marin a speedy recovery, after the latter was forced out of the Tokyo Games due to a freak knee injury, and said she will miss the reigning Olympic champion at the quadrennial event.

Marin, a prime contender at the Tokyo Games, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during training and pulled out of the showpiece event on Tuesday.

“So sorry to hear about your injury. Hoping that you will recover soon and come back stronger,” Sindhu, who claimed the silver medal at Rio Games after losing to Marín in the final, said in a video message posted on twitter.

Good competition

Recalling the epic final match, Sindhu said: “I remember the last Olympic Games when we played in the final. It was really good competing against you so I’m going to miss that again, and I’ve been missing you, seeing you on court.

“I will miss you at the Olympic Games but hope we compete against each other soon, so come back fast and recover soon. Lots of love.”

Marin, a three-time World Champion, was a title favourite as she had been in red-hot form this year, winning four of the five finals that she played.


