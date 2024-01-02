GIFT a SubscriptionGift
I will focus on improving my variations, says Akula Sreeja

‘I am happy to finish as the No.1 for the fourth consecutive year’

January 02, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Putting in the effort: Coach­cum­mentor Somnath is constantly working to improve Sreeja’s skill set.

Putting in the effort: Coach­cum­mentor Somnath is constantly working to improve Sreeja’s skill set. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For Akula Sreeja, India’s No.1 paddler in women’s singles, the focus now shifts to qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics after a disappointing loss in the singles semifinals of the recent Nationals in Panchkula.

“It is going to be a hectic season until the Olympics but I am well prepared. The domestic circuit has recently concluded and I am happy to finish as the No.1 for the fourth consecutive year,” the 25-year-old Sreeja told The Hindu as she began preparations for the new year.

“The selection is based on 50% domestic ranking, 40% international ranking and 10% selection committee,” she said.

“Depending on the above criteria, the top two will be sent to participate in the Olympic Qualification tournament. We have many international tournaments coming up. Also, the World championships in Korea next month is a major event as it is also the Olympic team qualification tournament,” the two-time National champion said.

“I will focus on improving my variations, especially the backhand and also my world ranking which is crucial for qualifying for the Olympics,” Sreeja said. “Prior to the Worlds, the Indian team is planning to train in Korea for a week.”

“I am happy with my progress. In the last three years, my game has improved a lot. My coach Somnath Ghosh has been constantly working hard to improve my skills. I am also a lot fitter now thanks to my trainer Hirak Bagchi. I promise to put in all my efforts. The support from Dream Foundation is really encouraging.”

It is going to be a hectic season until the Olympics but I am well prepared

