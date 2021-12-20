I really worked hard for this, says World Championships silver medallist Srikanth

The World Championship silver medal is a culmination of years of hard work, said K. Srikanth after losing in the final on Sunday.

“In a few tournaments, I played really well and in a few tournaments, I couldn’t. To reach the final of a World Championship is something that I really worked hard for and I am really happy to be here today,” Srikanth said.

“I will try to continue to work hard... it is a process. There are many big tournaments next year like the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championship. So it is a very big year next year. I will try to stay positive,” said Srikanth.

“It has been a great week. Even today I had my chances in both games. I had a healthy lead in the first and even in the second, I had an 18-16 cushion. I was not able to finish well. Loh played really well,” he said.

“There a lot of things to learn from this... definitely I will work on this and try and get better for future tournaments.”

Srikanth had a tough time trying to get his visa for the Huelva tournament and said he wasn’t sure if he would be able to take part in the tournament.

“I didn’t know if I would be able to come here and I got to know only on Thursday evening before the tournament. I think I got my visa around 6, so I wasn’t sure if I would be able to come here,” said Srikanth.

‘Cannot believe it’

For Loh, becoming the World champion was an incredible feeling. “I cannot believe it. I mean, at the start of the year I didn’t think this will happen. Now I can tell you I am finally happy,” said the World No. 22.