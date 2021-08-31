Other Sports

‘I love being cut off from the world’: Circumnavigator Abhilash Tomy

Abhilash Tomy.  

Commander Abhilash Tomy, 42, a retired Indian naval officer was the first Indian to circumnavigate non-stop the World solo without any stops in 2013.

He shared his experience with The Hindu during the National sailing championships recently. Excerpts:

What inspired you to take up the around the world solo expedition?

I was fascinated by the “Around Alone” race in which a French lady was the champion. I was very impressed and wanted to emulate her and sail alone when I grew up.

I joined the Navy sailing team and was sent to Mumbai for six months training in 2008. I was chosen as the service back-up for Dilip Doade’s solo circumnavigation and gained valuable experience in 2009-10.

Later the Navy offered me a chance to circumnavigate the world solo without stops in 2013.

Tell us about your circumnavigation experience

I undertook the expedition from Mumbai (called Sagar Parikrama 2) on November 1, 2012 and returned to the city on March 31, 2013, completing a voyage of 23,100 nautical miles without any stops.

The then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, gave a ceremonial reception at the Gateway of India on April 6, 2013. I was the first Indian, second Asian and 79th person to accomplish this feat.

Your experience competing in the 2018 Golden Globe race

I raced solo in a 10m/32 feet boat with no modern equipment for support.

It was a very challenging race. It started and ended in France. I improved my position after 10/15 days and after 82 days was in third position.

The last 15 days were the most difficult, as I experienced bad weather, storms and had a bad accident near Australia and my boat was damaged.

I had a fall and broke my spine. I was rescued in a multinational rescue effort. I was operated upon and rejoined duty after six months after passing the military medicals for flying / sailing.

In January this year, I took early retirement to prepare for the 2022 race.

Why this race again?

I love sailing. I like to be cut off from the world and it has given me more individuality. Spiritually I am involved with nature and the sea and it leads to a great feeling within me.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 11:41:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/i-love-being-cut-off-from-the-world-circumnavigator-abhilash-tomy/article36213922.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY