Other SportsKolkata 25 February 2021 04:12 IST
I-League — Churchill back on top
Updated: 25 February 2021 00:13 IST
Churchill Brothers regained the top spot on the I-League table after beating NEROCA FC 1-0 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday.
Clayvin Zuniga’s 16th-minute strike was enough to give Fernando Varela’s side all three points in a game full of chances.
The results: Churchil Brothers 1 (Zuniga 16) bt NEROCA FC 0.
TRAU 5 (Bidyashagar Singh 14, 49, Mayosing 15, Komron Tursunov 74, Chanso Horam 84) bt Indian Arrows 1 (Harsh Patre 42).
