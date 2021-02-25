Other Sports

I-League — Churchill back on top

Churchill Brothers regained the top spot on the I-League table after beating NEROCA FC 1-0 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday.

Clayvin Zuniga’s 16th-minute strike was enough to give Fernando Varela’s side all three points in a game full of chances.

The results: Churchil Brothers 1 (Zuniga 16) bt NEROCA FC 0.

TRAU 5 (Bidyashagar Singh 14, 49, Mayosing 15, Komron Tursunov 74, Chanso Horam 84) bt Indian Arrows 1 (Harsh Patre 42).

