I have learnt from my setbacks: Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat.  

Setbacks have helped Olympic-bound Vinesh Phogat grow as an individual and as a wrestler, enabling her to make an objective assessment of her improvement in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

Vinesh, a World championships bronze medallist, had a forgettable outing in the Rio Olympics as she retired midway through a bout because of a knee injury. Now, she sounds wiser about the episode.

“What happened in 2016 was disappointing. I am mentally ready now even if there is a negative situation,” Vinesh said during an online interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India on Friday.

“I have learnt from my setbacks. I was thinking why this happened with me but then I realised the universe always chooses you to be stronger. That is the law of nature.

Emotionally mature

“I was emotionally breaking down a lot. But now, I have become mature. If I lose today, I know I have flaws and can work on them. My anger has probably become less. I have controlled my aggression. I have become mentally stronger and have learnt a lot after Rio.”

Considered a strong medal prospect in Tokyo, Vinesh — who was inducted into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme in 2015 and has been supported with ₹87 lakh in the current Olympic cycle — said, “I’m on the right track. I’ve reached 85 per cent. I don’t want to peak early. I am making different strategies for different wrestlers. I have to fight with them accordingly.

“I am aware that people have a lot of expectations from me but I am not under pressure. This gives me extra incentive to train and perform. If they are expecting, I have to bring a medal for them.”

The 26-year-old rates teenagers Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik, who have also qualified for the Tokyo Games, highly. “They have a strong passion for winning, no fear. That gives them confidence. I am happy Sonam and Anshu have joined me for the Olympics. I’m not the only woman wrestler now! They will push me and I will push them,” said Vinesh.

