I gave an outlet for athletes to speak up about mental health: Simone Biles

Steadfast: I wouldn’t change anything for the world, says Simone Biles.

Washington

21 August 2021 04:16 IST

Biles has no regrets in opting out of Olympics midway

Simone Biles didn’t plan for her second Olympics to become a flashpoint in the evolving conversation about the role proper mental health plays in all levels of sports.

Then again, she’s hardly complaining. If anything, she’s leaning into it.

The American gymnastics star has no regrets about her decision to opt-out of five of the six finals in Tokyo because of a mental block, calling it a small price to pay if it lets others realise they retain the right to say “it’s OK not to be OK” no matter how bright the spotlight.

“I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” said Biles, who left Japan with a silver medal from the team competition and an individual bronze on balance beam.

“I gave an outlet for athletes to speak up about their mental health and their well-being and learn that you can put yourself (as a person) first before the athlete.”

Asked if she had any clarity on what might have brought on “the twisties,” Biles thinks it may have been the build-up of various issues she’s faced over several years, she said.