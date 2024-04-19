I felt like a rookie… I had to rebuild my strength and endurance from scratch: Mirabai Chanu

April 19, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST

On September 30, 2023, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu suffered a right thigh injury on the competition platform in Hangzhou and left the arena grimacing in pain. Her dream of landing a medal in the Asian Games remained unfulfilled.

Injuries have troubled the 29-year-old in the last few years and the one in Hangzhou agonisingly kept her from lifting weights for several months with less than a year left for the Paris Olympics.

On April 1, Mirabai returned to register a total (184kg to finish an overall 12th) in the Phuket World Cup, the last Olympic qualifying event. The aggregate was way below her capability, but it delighted the champion lifter.

Since she has all but secured a quota spot in the Paris Olympics because of her second place in the rankings, Mirabai is now concentrating on increasing her strength and aggregate in order to corner the rare glory of winning two consecutive Olympic medals.

With North Korea’s Ri Song Gum, the world record holder in the women’s 49kg with 221kg, not eligible to compete in Paris because her country has not complied with the anti-doping regulations, China’s Olympic champion Hou Zhihui leads the pack with her 217kg recorded in Phuket.

The challenge will be stiffer for Mirabai as other competitors — including Thailand’s Surodchana Khambao, USA’s Jourdan Elizabeth Delacruz and Romania’s Mihaela-Valentina Cambei — are capable of aggregating around 200kg.

It’s more of a tactical battle for Mirabai and her coach Vijay Sharma, who have to ensure that she adds around 20kg to her total in about 15 weeks without risking injury.

With some crucial weeks awaiting her, Mirabai shared her recent experience of returning to competition and her aim for Paris. Excerpts:

How tough was it to recover from the injury after the disappointing performance in the Asian Games?

It was one of the toughest phases of my career. Obviously there was a lot on my mind as it was the second Asian Games where I missed out on a medal. But then I kept thinking about preparing and looking for areas to improve. What helped me during this time was my constant communication with Vijay sir and my efforts to keep myself relaxed. My family also played an important role in my rehabilitation process. Thanks to their support, I now feel fit, strong and confident to perform better.

Can you describe the process of telling yourself to forget the past and look forward to the Paris Olympics?

The initial days were difficult, both mentally and physically. But Vijay sir made sure that I did not think about the Paris Olympics and kept me focused on the recovery process. My mother came to visit me. It felt good and kept me happy. All these helped me stay relaxed and recover fast. We are continuing our training without stretching ourselves.

When was the first time you lifted after the Asian Games? How big was the relief when you got a total in Phuket?

The wait was long. I started training only in the last week of January and I felt like a rookie when I started. It was a challenging period as I had to rebuild my strength and endurance from scratch. The World Cup in Phuket was my first competition in six months. I lifted 191kg in the Asian Games before getting injured. Aggregating 184kg was a huge relief and a confidence booster.

Your lower back injury in 2018 was quite frustrating for you. Has the experience of recovering from it made you more positive now?

Injury is always frustrating no matter how many times you experience it. But yes, the past experience has definitely made me more resilient and positive. With the right medical care, rehabilitation and support system, it is possible to deal with injuries and come back stronger. Thankfully I have had great support from my coach, family and the federation, who have helped me stay positive and channel my energy well.

In the last few years, you have been troubled by different injuries. How do you still wear a smile and return to the punishing training schedule?

As an athlete, to miss your training for treatment is not an ideal situation. But one thing I have learned over the years is that one should never ignore one’s injuries or try to compete while nursing them, or else the results will be far more detrimental.

As far as getting back to the training schedule is concerned, a lot of credit goes to the excellent support system I have... Finally, what keeps me going is the love of my fans and the responsibility to represent my country and make it proud.

Do you take care to prevent injuries while training these days or go as per the schedule without thinking too much?

Vijay sir and I are doing things slowly at the moment. We have a few months and I am still not on my full load. With each training session, fitness and strength-wise I am feeling better. I am trying to stay focused on my goal and not think much about the injury. Instead, I am focusing on the positives. I trust Vijay sir’s expertise and follow the training schedule while giving my 100 percent.

What kind of total can get you a medal in the Olympics and how do you plan to reach there? Is a 90kg snatch still a possibility?

There is tough competition in my weight category, but I believe if I lift more than 200kg then the medal is within my reach. I have lifted 203kg and 205kg before. Vijay sir and I are confident that the medal is achievable if my training progresses as planned. The key will be to build my strength steadily for the Olympics. Definitely, a 90kg snatch remains a possibility. It requires consistent effort and focused training.

Was your preparation for the Tokyo Olympics different to how it is now, before Paris?

Each Olympic cycle brings its own set of challenges and opportunities. How I trained for Rio 2016 was completely different from my preparation for Tokyo 2020. We have incorporated the lessons and experiences from past events in order to improve my technique and perform better in Paris. I am taking it one day at a time. The focus is on regaining my 100 percent lifting fitness and working on specific areas. As we get closer to Paris 2024, our training will get modified to suit our needs.

As an Olympic medallist, do you feel the pressure of expectations?

Obviously, there is pressure. But it is a good kind of pressure, which motivates me. The advantage is the experience of [winning] the medal. Expectation and stress come with it. I have learned to deal with it. All I need is the blessings of everyone to perform at my best on the given day.