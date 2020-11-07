I am more confident now, says Elavenil

Don’t feel the pressure of being a World Cup champion, says the World No. 1

For World No. 1 Elavenil Valarivan, it is a nostalgic trip to the Gachibowli SATS shooting ranges here where she will be training till she joins the second national camp for Olympic probables in New Delhi from November 18.

The 21-year-old gold medallist in the 10m air rifle for women in the World Cup and the World Cup finals last year is here at the initiative Gagan Narang, her mentor, as part of the preparations for the biggest challenges ahead including the 2021 Olympics.

“It has been more direct training with Gagan Sir since 2017 and he has always been very helpful, with his quick responses to whatever queries I have about the sport and my career,” Elavenil told The Hindu on Saturday.

“The focus is to get back to where I left off before the lockdown in March. I would not say the pandemic came at the wrong time. There are always positives in any issue,” said the young shooter born in Cuddalore (TN), but now settled in Ahmedabad.

“The biggest challenge during the pandemic was not being able to be in direct contact with my coaches. Whatever interaction was only via video calls. We had to adjust to the changed scenario.”

Nostalgic

“Hyderabad always has been a very nostalgic place for me. It was here I won my last School Games Nationals medal (silver) long back” she said. “The training facilities here are very good and I really enjoy my sessions here.”

“Frankly, I am not thinking too far about the Olympics right now. The two World Cup gold are stepping stones in my career as I chase bigger goals and I am more confident now,” the champion shooter said.

“I don’t feel the pressure of being a World Cup champion. Though the World No.1 ranking is a very special achievement, every day is a new challenge and one has to give 100% to be consistently brilliant.”