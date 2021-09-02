Other Sports

I am keen to go to Doha, says S. Raman, Sathiyan’s coach

Following Manika Batra’s insistence on wanting her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape for the forthcoming Doha Asian table tennis championships, former National champion and Olympian S. Raman, who is G. Sathiyan’s coach, is also keen to go to Doha. The 52-year-old, however, said he would take a final call after arranging for his finances and discussing with his ward.

“My schedule allows me to travel. I am willing to go with ‘no cost’ to the Table Tennis Federation of India. Once Sathiyan returns from the Polish League on Sept. 10, I will take a final call. I am also looking for private sponsors. Let’s see,” Raman told The Hindu here on Thursday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2021 11:38:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/i-am-keen-to-go-to-doha-says-s-raman-sathiyans-coach/article36262165.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY