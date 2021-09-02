I am keen to go to Doha, says S. Raman, Sathiyan’s coach

The 52-year-old, however, said he would take a final call after arranging for his finances and discussing with his ward.

Following Manika Batra’s insistence on wanting her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape for the forthcoming Doha Asian table tennis championships, former National champion and Olympian S. Raman, who is G. Sathiyan’s coach, is also keen to go to Doha. The 52-year-old, however, said he would take a final call after arranging for his finances and discussing with his ward.

“My schedule allows me to travel. I am willing to go with ‘no cost’ to the Table Tennis Federation of India. Once Sathiyan returns from the Polish League on Sept. 10, I will take a final call. I am also looking for private sponsors. Let’s see,” Raman told The Hindu here on Thursday.