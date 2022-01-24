I am here to give all I know and learn too: Wolochin

Wolochin, left, with Tom .

KOCHI

24 January 2022 01:44 IST

Tall and skillful, Indians have the ability to do well at a higher level, says the coach

He has coached stars like Bruno Lima and Martin Ramos who helped Argentina shock defending champion Brazil and win the Tokyo Olympics bronze. Ruben Wolochin has nearly 30 years coaching experience and played lead roles in leagues in Spain, Hungary, Germany, Denmark and Finland.

New strategies

The Argentine is the only foreign coach in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League, which begins in Hyderabad on February 5, and many feel he could produce new strategies and style and give Hyderabad Black Hawks a huge advantage. But the 51-year-old explained that things don’t go that way.

“I don’t want to say anything about a different style because I’m from the same planet earth like everybody else. Perhaps, due to my profession, I’ve been in contact with different coaches all over the world which allows me to learn a few different things but that doesn’t make me different or special,” said Wolochin in a chat with The Hindu on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

“The disadvantage is that I don’t know the players, I don’t know the league. The local coaches perhaps have a little less international experience but they know a lot better about players, areas and reactions. I’m here to give all that I know and I’m also here to learn as much as possible to become a better coach.”

Points system

And he has to settle down to the PVL’s unique 15-point system.

“The points system is a new challenge for me. We need to adapt to that in training. I find the super point extremely interesting and the ace which offers two points. These are rules the FIVB should consider to make the game more attractive,” he said.

The Indians have impressed him. “I’ve been following Asian volleyball because I’m always looking for players that I can bring to Europe. I’ve been following Indian volleyball too and I’ve seen Tom Joseph (former international, Hyderabad’s assistant coach) at a pre-Olympic tournament and have good memories of the Indian team.

“There are a lot of good players, Of course, they need more contact with international volleyball, also to learn new trends. Definitely, the players are very skilful, physically good and tall. They have all what you need to play at a good level.”

“Two years ago, I was in contact with five Indian players to bring to Europe. They have the ability to succeed in a higher level but somehow, they were not able to go to Europe.”