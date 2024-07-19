I am going all-out to win gold in Paris: P.V. Sindhu

Badminton ace P.V. Sindhu says she is "going all-out" in her quest to become the first Indian to win an unprecedented third individual Olympic medal in Paris, drawing on her experience from a successful past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sindhu stands on the brink of history as she pursues the gold medal in the upcoming Games, having won a silver and bronze in 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo edition respectively.

In an exclusive conversation on JioCinema's 'The Dreamers,' Sindhu spoke about her unwavering focus on making history at Paris, though it is going to be an extremely difficult task for the Indian star.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That third medal at Paris definitely motivates me, and I am going all-out to get that gold medal. For me, the Olympics is where I give my 200%," Sindhu said.

"The journeys in 2016 and 2020 were wonderful, filled with immense effort and unforgettable moments.

"As I prepare for Paris 2024, it's a fresh start, and I have to give my 100% no matter what."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranked among the world's top players, Sindhu draws from her past experiences to fuel her quest for gold.

"There are a lot of experiences from my previous outings at the Olympics that I will take into Paris 2024, but I don't want to get overconfident thinking about the medals.

"I hope I can fulfil the hope of the nation and get the third medal because getting three consecutive medals is not a joke. My mindset is focused on winning the gold and this gives me a lot of motivation and confidence." She spoke at length about her preparation for the mega event, which will run from July 26 to August 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My preparations are focused on putting in the hard work while being smart and focused on that particular day." The former world champion understands the fierce competition that awaits and respects the calibre of her opponents.

"The Olympics is extremely competitive, and all the athletes are at their peak. The top 10-15 players in the world are of the same standard, be it the likes of AN Se Young, Akane Yamaguchi, Carolina Marin, or TAI Tzu Ying.

"There are no easy points at the Olympics, and we need to play hard for every point we score against an opponent. Anything can happen at the Olympics; one small mistake can change everything." Sindhu also shared her perspective on working with Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone, terming it her good fortune to be associated with the 1980 All England champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This time, we have a whole new team with Prakash (Padukone) sir as my mentor and Agus (Dwi Santoso) as the new coach. Our practice is focused at getting everything perfect and to the point.

"It is my fortune that Prakash sir is my mentor and a part of my journey, and I hope his support can help me win that medal." Currently ranked 13th in the world, Sindhu's illustrious career boasts of numerous accolades.

She has won five BWF World Championship medals, including a gold, and an Olympic silver and bronze, making her the only Indian to achieve this feat.

Her Commonwealth Games achievements include gold in 2022, silver in 2018, and bronze in 2014 in the women's singles event, along with gold in 2018 and silver in 2022 in mixed teams.

Additionally, she claimed silver in women's singles at the 2018 Asian Games and bronze in women's teams at the 2014 Asian Games.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.