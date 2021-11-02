Other Sports

HYLO Open | Lakshya progresses

Young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the second round of the HYLO Open Super 500 tournament with a straight set win over Thomas Rouxel of France here on Tuesday.

Lakshya took just 36 minutes to get the better of Rouxel 21-17, 21-14.

Fifth seed Rasmus Gemke of Denmark prevailed over Ajay Jayaram 21-14, 19-21, 21-16.

It was curtains for Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli in women’s singles with the Ukraine’s Maria Ulitina getting better of the Indian 21-18, 21-14.

In mixed doubles, two Indian pairs exited in the opening round. B. Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa were no match for Denmark’s Niclas Nohr and Amalie Magelund, losing 12-21, 13-21 in just 25 minutes.

In another contest, Tarun Kona and Shivam Sharma were taken out by another Danish pair of Daniel Lundgaard and Mathias Thyrri 21-16, 21-18.

In women’s doubles, seventh-seeded Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy advanced with a 21-8, 21-13 win over Ukraine’s Mariia Stoliarenko and Yelyzaveta Zharka in 24 minutes.

The results (first round): Men: Lakshya Sen bt Thomas Rouxel (Fra) 21-17, 21-14; Rasmus Gemke (Den) bt Ajay Jayaram 21-14, 19-21, 21-16.

Women: Maria Ulitina (Ukr) bt Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli 21-18, 21-14; Doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa & N. Sikki Reddy bt Mariia Stoliarenko & Yelyzaveta Zharka (Ukr) 21-8, 21-13;

Mixed doubles: Niclas Nohr & Amalie Magelund (Den) bt B. Sumeeth Reddy & Ashwini Ponnappa 21-12, 21-13; Daniel Lundgaard & Mathias Thyrri (Den) bt Tarun Kona & Shivam Sharma 21-16, 21-18.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2021 10:37:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/hylo-open-lakshya-progresses/article37311929.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY