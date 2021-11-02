HYLO Open | Lakshya progresses

Ashwini-Sikki duo, too, moves up

Young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the second round of the HYLO Open Super 500 tournament with a straight set win over Thomas Rouxel of France here on Tuesday.

Lakshya took just 36 minutes to get the better of Rouxel 21-17, 21-14.

Fifth seed Rasmus Gemke of Denmark prevailed over Ajay Jayaram 21-14, 19-21, 21-16.

It was curtains for Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli in women’s singles with the Ukraine’s Maria Ulitina getting better of the Indian 21-18, 21-14.

In mixed doubles, two Indian pairs exited in the opening round. B. Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa were no match for Denmark’s Niclas Nohr and Amalie Magelund, losing 12-21, 13-21 in just 25 minutes.

In another contest, Tarun Kona and Shivam Sharma were taken out by another Danish pair of Daniel Lundgaard and Mathias Thyrri 21-16, 21-18.

In women’s doubles, seventh-seeded Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy advanced with a 21-8, 21-13 win over Ukraine’s Mariia Stoliarenko and Yelyzaveta Zharka in 24 minutes.

The results (first round): Men: Lakshya Sen bt Thomas Rouxel (Fra) 21-17, 21-14; Rasmus Gemke (Den) bt Ajay Jayaram 21-14, 19-21, 21-16.

Women: Maria Ulitina (Ukr) bt Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli 21-18, 21-14; Doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa & N. Sikki Reddy bt Mariia Stoliarenko & Yelyzaveta Zharka (Ukr) 21-8, 21-13;

Mixed doubles: Niclas Nohr & Amalie Magelund (Den) bt B. Sumeeth Reddy & Ashwini Ponnappa 21-12, 21-13; Daniel Lundgaard & Mathias Thyrri (Den) bt Tarun Kona & Shivam Sharma 21-16, 21-18.