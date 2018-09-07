Hyderabad Open: Pranaav-Sikki move up

Hard-fought win: Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy were surprised by the tenacity of the Hong Kong pair, but prevailed in the end.

India’s premier mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy lived up to the billing as top seeds to down a fighting Hong Kong duo of Yeung Ming Nok and Ng Tsz Yau with a 22-20, 14-21, 21-17 win to enter the semifinal of the Hyderabad Open badminton championship at the Gachibowli indoor stadium here on Friday.

The Indian duo was clearly surprised in the first game with the tenacity of the Hong Kong pair, especially with the alacrity of Ng Tsz Yau who came up with some impressive interceptions catching the Indians on the wrong foot. Pranaav and Sikki had to draw from their experience to keep the opponents at bay with some fierce smashes and delectable net game in crunch time in the first game.

The Hong Kong pair was in no mood to give up and it startled the favourites with a series of big smashes and wonderful net dribbles. With Yau mostly staying close to the net, it was left to her partner Yeung to come up with the big points to take the issue into the decider.

There was little to choose between the two combinations in the final game and it was Hong Kong pair which led 11-8 at one stage. But soon, with four points coming off Pranaav's serve, things changed comfortably for the Indian duo and more importantly, it seized on the opportunity to wrap up the game as Sikki came up with her trademark smashes and wonderful cross-court drops.

Scare for Sameer

In men's singles quarterfinal, Pratul Josh gave a real scare to the top-seed Sameer Verma with a splendid blend of great down the line smashes and superb drops.

Unfortunately, he made a mess of the two match points in the second game as his backhand flick went out and then missed an easy net dribble.

In another men's singles quarterfinal, R.M.V. Guru Sai Dutt of India outslugged Lim Chi Wing of Malaysia 13-21, 22-20, 21-11 while fifth-seeded K. Sri Krishna Priya was knocked out by Singaporean Yeo Jia Min with a 21-12, 21-12 win in 28 minutes in women's singles quarterfinal..

Important results (quarterfinals): Men: Soong Joo Ven (Mas) bt Heo Kwang Hee (Kor) 19-21, 24-22, 24-22; R.M.V. Guru Sai Dutt bt Lim Chi Wing (Mas) 13-21, 22-20, 22-11; Sameer Verma bt Pratul Joshi 16-21, 26-24, 21-17; Firman Abdul Kholik (Ina) bt Vicky Angga Saputra (Ina) 18-21, 21-15, 21-14.

Doubles: R. Satwiksairaj & Chirag Shetty bt Kona Tarun & Lim Khim Wah (Mas) 21-13, 21-10; Arun George & Sanyam Shukla bt Chan Tsz Kit & Yeung Shing Choi (Hkg) 21-17, 21-15.

Women: Deng Joy Xuan (Hkg) bt Iris Wang (USA) 15-21, 21-10, 21-15; Yeo Jia Min (Sgp) bt K. Sri Krishna Priya 21-12, 21-12; Sim YuJin (Kor) bt Rasika Raje 21-19, 21-8; Kim Ga Eun (Kor) bt An Se Young (Kor)21-12, 18-21, 21-19.

Mixed doubles: Pranaav J Chopra & N. Sikki Reddy bt Yeung Ming Nok & Ng Tsz Yau (Hkg) 22-20, 14-21, 21-17; Renaldi Samosir & Hediana Julimarbela (Ina) bt S. Sunjith & K.P. Sruthi 21-16, 21-13; A. Cahyono & W Kandow (Ina) bt M.R. Arjun & K. Maneesha 21-7, 21-12.