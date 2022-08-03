Hussamuddin punches his way to another podium finish at the Commonwealth Games

Nitu Ghanghas enters the women’s 48kg last-four on her debut, thrashing Northern Ireland’s Nicole Clyde

India’s Mohammad Hussamuddin acknowledges a greater power after winning against Namibia’s Tryagain Ndevelo during the men’s 54kg - 57kg category boxing match of the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, UK, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mohammad Hussamuddin secured his second successive Commonwealth Games podium finish and young Nitu Ghanghas entered the last-four on her debut in the mega event as India was assured of two medals at the boxing arena here on Wednesday.

Hussamuddin warded off a strong challenge from Namibian Tryagain Ndevelo to record a 4-1 win in a men’s 57kg quarterfinal match. Two-time World youth champion Nitu, meanwhile, thrashed Northern Ireland’s Nicole Clyde to enforce an ‘abandoned’ result in her favour in a women’s 48kg last-eight bout.

In a clash of southpaws, Hussamuddin banked on his experience as he moved in to deliver quick combinations on his taller rival.

India’s Mohammad Hussamuddin in action against Namibia’s Tryagain Ndevelo during the men’s 54kg - 57kg category boxing quarterfinal match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ndevelo connected some good punches as the two were engaged in a fascinating exchange in the first round, which the Indian won with a 3-2 verdict.

Ndevelo displayed his straight punches and uppercuts while trying to close the gap, but Hussamuddin showed his good footwork and fast hands to stay marginally ahead in the second round.

India’s Nitu Ghanghas competes against Nicole Clyde during the women’s boxing over 45kg-48kg Minimumweight quarterfinal on day six of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena on August 03, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian’s fine foot-hand coordination and overall endurance helped him unleash a bigger volume of punches and take the bout.

Hussamuddin will face 18-year-old Ghanaian Joseph Commey, hailing from a legendary family of boxers, on Saturday.

In her first outing, 21-year-old Nitu confirmed the first boxing medal for the country.

In a draw containing only eight boxers, Nitu relied on her agile feet and hands to completely dominate the opening round.

The Indian inflicted heavy punishment on her opponent by raining lovely combinations.

Nicole, who was served a standing count in each round, was in tears after the second period and decided to retire.

India’s Nitu Ghanghas connects one on Nicole Clyde’s face during their women’s 45kg-48kg Minimumweight boxing quarterfinal on day six of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena on August 03, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nitu, who ensured her first major international medal at the elite level, will meet Canadian Priyanka Dhillon, an AMBC continental championships bronze medallist who defeated Kenyan Olympian Christine Ongare, in the semifinals.